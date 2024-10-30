Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Decreases By 17.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,096,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 24,023,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 699,379 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

