Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Decreases By 18.2%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,073. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

