Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Increases By 18.0%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,126. The company has a market cap of $747.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

