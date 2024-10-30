Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Rises By 22.2%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BPOPM stock remained flat at $25.84 during trading on Wednesday. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

