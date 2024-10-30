Short Interest in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Decreases By 15.0%

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 801,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Modular Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Modular Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 94,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,239. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08.

In other Modular Medical news, Director Philip Brent Sheibley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,774.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modular Medical during the first quarter worth $34,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Modular Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modular Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

