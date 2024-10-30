Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Declines By 9.7%

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,456,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 21,542,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Haitong Securities has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

