Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Increases By 25.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,602.5 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUF stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Fraport has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.