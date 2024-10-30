Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Increases By 25.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,602.5 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
FPRUF stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Fraport has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.80.
About Fraport
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.