Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Increases By 31.4%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,534.0 days.
Elis Price Performance
Elis stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Elis has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.28.
About Elis
