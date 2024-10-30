Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Increases By 31.4%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,534.0 days.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Elis has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

