Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Expands By 42.1%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.1579 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

