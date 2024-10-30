Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Expands By 41.8%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 142,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,501. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

