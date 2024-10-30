Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Grows By 28.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

