Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Grows By 16.7%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:CIBH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. CIB Marine Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 0.33.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

