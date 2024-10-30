Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Grows By 37.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 8,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

