Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Grows By 37.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CHEK
Check-Cap Price Performance
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.