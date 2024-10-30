Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 21.9%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CFBK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.56. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

