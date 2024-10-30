Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 12.8%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.6 days.

Shares of CGJTF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $103.11.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

