Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 12.8%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.6 days.
Cargojet Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CGJTF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $103.11.
Cargojet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What are earnings reports?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.