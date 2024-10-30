Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 12.8%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.6 days.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGJTF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $103.11.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.