Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Drops By 13.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 922,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 1,096,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.