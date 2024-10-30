Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Drops By 30.5%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSVN
Bank7 Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank7
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.