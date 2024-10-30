Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Drops By 30.5%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

Bank7 Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 11,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,265. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.