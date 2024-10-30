Short Interest in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Grows By 29.9%

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw cut shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $1,151,000.

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.