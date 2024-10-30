SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$52.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.72. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$48.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.29.
About SHIMAMURA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SHIMAMURA
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.