SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHAOF remained flat at C$52.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.72. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$48.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.29.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

