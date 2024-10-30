ShiftPixy, Inc., a company known for its services in the gig economy and workforce management, made a significant announcement on October 27, 2024. In a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ShiftPixy disclosed that it had filed a voluntary petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. The petition, submitted on October 28, 2024, sought relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code.

Alongside the bankruptcy filing, the company reported the departure of three of its directors. On the same day as the bankruptcy petition, namely October 27, 2024, Whitney White, Christopher Sebes, and Martin Scott resigned from their positions as directors of ShiftPixy, Inc.

These events marked a pivotal moment for ShiftPixy, indicating substantial changes within the company’s leadership structure and financial status. Further developments following the bankruptcy filing are anticipated, as ShiftPixy navigates through the Chapter 11 process.

ShiftPixy, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol ‘PIXY’. The company’s headquarters are situated at 4101 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL. For more information regarding the recent updates from ShiftPixy, individuals can refer to the SEC filing dated October 27, 2024.

This news comes amidst a dynamic period of corporate developments and adjustments for ShiftPixy, with further details and implications likely to follow in the coming days and weeks.

