SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SFS Group Price Performance
SFS Group stock remained flat at $112.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SFS Group has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $112.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.
SFS Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SFS Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.