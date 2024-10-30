SFE Investment Counsel Has $399,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $918.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.23. The company has a market cap of $859.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

