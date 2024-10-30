Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 53,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,596. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

