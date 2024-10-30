SES AI (SES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect SES AI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SES stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.39. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

SES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,393.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,257,681.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,393.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,273,348 shares of company stock worth $2,450,737 over the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

