Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Stock Price Up 72% – What’s Next?

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) rose 72% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
