Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

SNTI stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.75. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

