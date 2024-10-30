Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years. Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

