Saybrook Capital NC Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 1.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $117.55.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

