Saybrook Capital NC Buys 3,625 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 6.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,751 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $460.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.06 and a 200-day moving average of $429.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

