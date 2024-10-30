Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.13. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

