Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €249.70 ($271.41) and last traded at €247.00 ($268.48). 37,715 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €244.60 ($265.87).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €253.08.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

