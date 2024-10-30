Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.