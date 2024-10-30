Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.37 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

