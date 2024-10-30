Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

