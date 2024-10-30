Sanctum Infinity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.38 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $191.28 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for about $217.20 or 0.00302071 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 880,684 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 884,403.87715096. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 224.914984 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,866,445.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

