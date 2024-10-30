Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 423,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

Shares of RBRK stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,594. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83.

Rubrik last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

