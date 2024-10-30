Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,594. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.