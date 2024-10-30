Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMNY)

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $25.37.
