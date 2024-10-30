Robert W. Baird Trims Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Target Price to $26.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Dynamics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High Short Interest Still Near Their 52-Week Highs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Financial Stocks Holding Firm Near Highs: 2 Key Players to Watch
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Upwork Fortifies Profitability Plan With Raised Q3 Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.