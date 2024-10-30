Robert W. Baird Trims Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Target Price to $26.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

