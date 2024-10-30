Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.81. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.92.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.