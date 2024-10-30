Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Richards Packaging Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.81. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.92.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richards Packaging Income Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.