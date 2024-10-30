Revolution Medicines, Inc. recently disclosed key pipeline updates in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2024. The company shared updated clinical safety, tolerability, and activity data for its RMC-6236, an RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, from the first-in-human Phase 1 RMC-6236-001 study. This study evaluated 127 patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) across dose cohorts ranging from 160 mg daily to 300 mg daily.

Get alerts:

The data as of the cutoff date of July 23, 2024, indicated that the most common treatment-related adverse events observed were rash and gastrointestinal-related toxicities. Notably, one Grade 4 treatment-related adverse event (platelet count decreased) was noted, with no Grade 5 events reported. Furthermore, the filing detailed the adverse events that led to dose modifications across the patient cohorts, affirming that no adverse events resulted in treatment discontinuation.

The preliminary progression-free survival (PFS) data for patients with metastatic PDAC treated with RMC-6236 in the second-line or later settings revealed median PFS durations for different mutations. Additionally, the filing included preliminary overall survival (OS) data for patients with PDAC tumors harboring specific mutations, showcasing median OS and survival rates at 6 months.

Moreover, the company reported on the best percentage change in tumor size and outlined the objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) for patients treated with RMC-6236. These metrics demonstrated 29% ORR for 2L setting patients and 22% for 3L+ setting patients, with DCR values at 91% and 89%, respectively.

Revolution Medicines highlighted its commitment to transparency by including forward-looking statements in the filing. The statements referenced potential advantages of RMC-6236, emphasizing safety, tolerability, efficacy, and durability. The document also addressed substantial risks and uncertainties that could impact the company’s development programs and future results.

In conclusion, Revolution Medicines continues to advance its clinical programs and communicate significant updates through regulatory filings, reflecting its dedication to improving treatments for patients with challenging medical conditions.

The article is based on the information derived directly from the 8-K filing submitted by Revolution Medicines to the SEC. It provides a comprehensive overview of the recent pipeline updates and disclosures made by the company in the biopharmaceutical sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Revolution Medicines’s 8K filing here.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories