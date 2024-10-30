Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 14,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 7,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

