Reservoir Media, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company, recognized as an award-winning independent music company listed on NASDAQ under RSVR, showcased resilient financial performance, reflecting growth and strategic advancements. The information was disclosed in a press release and an 8-K SEC filing.

The Q2 financials for Reservoir Media, Inc. revealed encouraging highlights:

– Revenue surged to $40.7 million, indicating a 6% increase year-over-year.

– Operating Income saw a significant uptick, reaching $10.1 million, marking a 65% increase from the previous year.

– OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation & Amortization) noted a remarkable 34% rise to $16.6 million.

– Though Net Income showed a decrease to $0.2 million compared to $0.7 million in the same quarter last year, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11% to $17.6 million.

The company noted constructive business developments in the music publishing segment, including partnerships with distinguished artists like Snoop Dogg, k.d. lang, Travis Heidelman, and more. Reservoir’s prudent financial management and portfolio expansion ensured robust profitability growth.

Looking forward, Reservoir Media, Inc. revised its fiscal year 2025 financial outlook with higher expectations. It anticipates revenue between $150-153 million and Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $59-62 million, reflecting a 5% and 9% growth rate at mid-point, respectively. These updated figures underscore the confidence Reservoir has in its asset portfolio and financial performance moving ahead.

Reservoir Media, Inc.’s success is further exemplified through its key financial metrics, the company provided details on OIBDA, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt in the filed documents. These figures underline the company’s financial strength and strategy for future growth.

For additional details, Reservoir Media, Inc. will be hosting a conference call to discuss these recent financial results. Interested parties can access the call via the company’s website or by phone using the provided information.

