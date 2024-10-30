Research Analysts Set Expectations for EBC FY2024 Earnings

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

