Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ):

10/29/2024 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Topaz Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.50 to C$31.00.

10/23/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

10/22/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Topaz Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,745. Topaz Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.57.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2019855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

