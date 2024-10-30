Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently:
- 10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SKX opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $75.09.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
