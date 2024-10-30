Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) recently:

10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

