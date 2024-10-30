Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 100412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

