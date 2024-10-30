Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 100412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on REPYY
Repsol Trading Up 0.6 %
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.