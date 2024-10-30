Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 59.40 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.77) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renishaw Stock Performance

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,210 ($41.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,481.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,726.27. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,500 ($58.36).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Lee sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,325 ($43.12), for a total transaction of £137,455.50 ($178,258.98). 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,500 ($58.36) to GBX 4,000 ($51.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

