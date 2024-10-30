Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. 2,472,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

