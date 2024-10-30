Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Reddit Stock Up 40.4 %

NYSE:RDDT traded up $32.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $755,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,293,560.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $755,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,293,560.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

